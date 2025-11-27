Madurai: Cop on High Court duty ends life; probe underway

CHENNAI: A 29 year old constable M. Mahalingam of E. Kottaipatti village in Peraiyur taluk of Madurai district shot himself to death while on security duty. The incident occurred at around 3.30 am on the High Court premises. The cop died by suicide after allegedly facing severe mental stress.

According to sources, Mahalingam joined the police force in 2023.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, J. Loganathan, when contacted, said the victim was into a dispute with his family over love affair over the last few days.

A suicide note was found on his pocket and further investigation is on to determine the cause of the incident, the Commissioner said. High Court police have filed a case.