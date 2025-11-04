Begin typing your search...

    Madurai bench sets aside acquittal of four in murder case

    Mariammal, mother of Ponniah (24), filed a plea against the 2022 acquittal order. Ponniah (24) was waylaid and hacked to death on February 25, 2015.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Nov 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Madurai bench sets aside acquittal of four in murder case
    X

    Madurai bench of the Madras High Court 

    MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday set aside an order of acquittal in a murder case registered in Palayamkottai and awarded a life sentence to four men.

    Mariammal, mother of Ponniah (24), filed a plea against the 2022 acquittal order. Ponniah (24) was waylaid and hacked to death on February 25, 2015.

    A division bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice R Poornima, in the order, said the doctor, who conducted the autopsy, had clearly spoken about the injuries sustained by the deceased and also corroborated the witnesses and the weapons used by the accused.

    Thus, the prosecution has proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, it said and pronounced a life sentence to Sakthivel, Esakkimuthu alias Kumar, Samadurai alias Chinnadurai and Marimuthu alias Mari.

    Madurai bench of Madras High CourtMadras High Courtmurder case
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X