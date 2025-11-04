Madurai bench sets aside acquittal of four in murder case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday set aside an order of acquittal in a murder case registered in Palayamkottai and awarded a life sentence to four men.

Mariammal, mother of Ponniah (24), filed a plea against the 2022 acquittal order. Ponniah (24) was waylaid and hacked to death on February 25, 2015.

A division bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice R Poornima, in the order, said the doctor, who conducted the autopsy, had clearly spoken about the injuries sustained by the deceased and also corroborated the witnesses and the weapons used by the accused.

Thus, the prosecution has proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt, it said and pronounced a life sentence to Sakthivel, Esakkimuthu alias Kumar, Samadurai alias Chinnadurai and Marimuthu alias Mari.