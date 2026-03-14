Madurai airport notified as an international airport

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday (March 14) notified Madurai airport as an international airport, fulfilling a long-pending demand from the Tamil Nadu government and people of the southern districts.
The Union Cabinet had approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport on March 10.
Announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the move would help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city.
It would also strengthen Madurai’s role as an educational and healthcare hub and support the industrial clusters around the city.
He said multiple airlines have shown interest in expanding international operations from the airport.
According to an official release, elevating Madurai airport to international status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade and tourism, and drive economic development in the region.
The government noted that the airport also has the potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses, given the city’s historical and cultural prominence.
The minister added that the move would improve connectivity to major pilgrimage centres including the Meenakshi Amman Temple, Koodal Azhagar Temple, Tiruparankundram Temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan Temple and Rameswaram.
(With PTI and BUREAU inputs)