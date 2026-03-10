Boost for Madurai as Cabinet clears international airport status

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Fulfilling a long pending demand from the State government and the people of south Tamil Nadu, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport.
Announcing the decision, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport would help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city.
This would also strengthen the city's role as an educational and healthcare hub, he said, noting the industrial cluster the temple city.
According to Vaishnaw, multiple airlines have shown interest in expanding their international flights from the airport.
Elevating it to international airport category would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region, said an official release, adding that the airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence.
The minister also noted that it would also improve connectivity to important pilgrimage destinations - Meenakshi Amman temple, Koodal Azhagar temple, Tiruparankundram temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan temple, and Rameswaram.
Meanwhile, responding to DMK member P Wilson’s question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Kisan Mohol said the concession agreement signed with the Bengaluru international airport restricts the establishment of a new airport within a 150 km radius of the existing airport.
Though the query did not name it, it is evident that the Parliamentarian’s question was related to Hosur greenfield airport proposal, which the Centre has not cleared citing the distance restriction. Pointing out the minister’s reply that Centre can decide on a case-to-case basis, Wilson alleged that the 150-km rule is ignored when convenient for the Union but is enforced as a "rigid barrier" whenever Tamil Nadu seeks development. "The same reply admits multiple second airports were approved in other cities... When it suits the Union, the 150-km rule is ignored," he said.
Briefing media persons about the Cabinet decisions, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister said that the policy decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport will help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city, and there is a huge industrial cluster around it.
(With PTI inputs)