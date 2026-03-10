Boost for Madurai as Cabinet clears international airport status

Announcing the decision, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport would help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city.

This would also strengthen the city's role as an educational and healthcare hub, he said, noting the industrial cluster the temple city.

According to Vaishnaw, multiple airlines have shown interest in expanding their international flights from the airport.

Elevating it to international airport category would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region, said an official release, adding that the airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence.