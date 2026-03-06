Madurai: 2 electrocuted as powerline snaps in Vadipatti

The deceased were identified as Aadhinarayanan (55), a government bus driver working in Tiruppuvanam, and Srikrishnan (20), an engineering second-year student. According to police, the incident occurred around 7.45 am at a farm in Thethur Narayanapuram near Vadipatti when the two were cutting fodder for cattle. Due to strong winds, a power line reportedly snapped and fell on Srikrishnan. Hearing his cries, Aadhinarayanan and his father, Chinnathambi (79) rushed to rescue him. However, Aadhinarayanan was electrocuted and died on the spot. Srikrishnan and Chinnathambi to the Vadipatti Government Hospital, but Srikrishnan died on the way. Vadipatti police inspector Ganesan registered a case.