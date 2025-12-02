Madras High Court’s 2022 order on Prabandham recital in Kanchi temple quashed

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has set aside the 2022 order of a single judge that had allowed members of the Vadakalai sect to recite Prabandham at the Kancheepuram Varadaraja Perumal Temple.

During the Brahmotsavam festival at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram, the temple’s Assistant Commissioner had issued an order in 2022 permitting only members of the Thenkalais to recite Prabandham. Challenging this order, members of the Vadakalais approached the Madras High Court. Hearing the case, the court had earlier directed that members of the Thenkalais be seated in the first three rows and the Vadakalai members behind them.

The court had also ordered that the Thenkalais should first recite the Sri Saila Dayapathram, followed by the Vadakalais reciting the Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram. Thereafter, both sects were allowed to jointly recite the Nalayira Divya Prabandham. These directions were issued in May 2022.

The Thenkalais filed an appeal against this order. Meanwhile, petitions were also filed seeking police protection to prevent interference from Vadakalai members. Additionally, a contempt petition was filed against the temple’s Assistant Commissioner, alleging that he had violated a 1915 judgment that favoured the Thenkalais.

Hearing these matters, a special bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and S Sounthar observed that the dispute between Vadakalais and Thenkalais has been ongoing for more than 200 years. Citing the HC’s earlier rulings of 1915 and 1963, which recognised the exclusive right of Thenkalai sect to recite Prabandham, the bench set aside the 2022 order of the single judge that had allowed Vadakalai participation.

The judges also directed the temple’s Assistant Commissioner to implement the orders passed in 1915 and 1969 and added that police assistance may be sought if necessary.