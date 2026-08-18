Madras High Court reserves verdict on Tamil Thai Vazhthu plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the protocol followed for singing Tamil Thai Vazhthu at official functions. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the plea.
The Centre submitted that, as per the Union Home Ministry’s fresh Circular dated July 9, Vande Mataram and the National Anthem should be sung consecutively, with Vande Mataram being sung first. It clarified that the circular made no reference to the State song or stated that it should be sung at the end.
The judges pointed out that the new Circular did not prevent Tamil Thai Vazhthu from being sung first, noting that it only required Vande Mataram to be sung before the National Anthem. They clarified that this was why Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung first at the Madras High Court on Independence Day, followed by Vande Mataram and the National Anthem. The judges thereafter reserved their judgment.
The petition, filed by Ananya Radhakrishnan, contended that placing Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the third position during the ceremony caused deep anguish among the people and amounted to an unwarranted dilution of the ceremonial dignity traditionally accorded to the State Song. According to the petitioner, the Home Ministry’s January 28 circular, titled ‘Orders Relating to the National Song of India’, does not impose any constitutional, statutory or executive prohibition against commencing official State functions with an officially recognised State Song.
The plea stated that the circular merely regulates the order between the National Song and the National Anthem when both are rendered together and is silent on State Songs, including Tamil Thai Vazhthu.
The plea sought to quash the January 28 circular and direct the authorities to issue appropriate protocol guidelines ensuring that Tamil Thai Vazhthu is rendered at the commencement of official State functions and constitutional ceremonies, and is not relegated to a position subsequent to Vande Mataram or the National Anthem in the absence of any express constitutional, statutory or binding executive mandate.