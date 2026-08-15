I-Day celebrations at Madras HC begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu

Against this backdrop, a fresh circular issued by the Registrar General stated that Tamil Thai Vazhthu would be sung first at the I-Day celebrations, followed by Vande Mataram and the unfurling of the national flag. The national anthem would be sung after the flag was unfurled, it said.

Accordingly, the I-Day celebrations at the HC began at 10 am with Tamil Thai Vazhthu. Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari unfurled the national flag, and subsequently received the ceremonial salute from CISF personnel deployed for security at the HC and the police band.