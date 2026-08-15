I-Day celebrations at Madras HC begin with Tamil Thai Vazhthu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s Independence Day celebrations began with Tamil Thai Vazhthu on Saturday, following a fresh circular directing that the State song should precede Vande Mataram and the unfurling of the national flag.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution stating that Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be the first song at government functions. However, an earlier circular issued by HC Registrar General Deepthi Arivunithi had directed the Principal Bench, Madurai Bench, subordinate courts in TN and Puducherry, and judicial training centres to sing Vande Mataram before the national flag was unfurled, followed by the national anthem after the flag hoisting. The circular said the directions were issued in accordance with the Union government’s instructions.
Against this backdrop, a fresh circular issued by the Registrar General stated that Tamil Thai Vazhthu would be sung first at the I-Day celebrations, followed by Vande Mataram and the unfurling of the national flag. The national anthem would be sung after the flag was unfurled, it said.
Accordingly, the I-Day celebrations at the HC began at 10 am with Tamil Thai Vazhthu. Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari unfurled the national flag, and subsequently received the ceremonial salute from CISF personnel deployed for security at the HC and the police band.
State Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, State Public Prosecutor John Sathyan, Madras HC Advocates’ Association president RC Paul Kanagaraj, Madras Bar Association president VR Kamalanathan, Bar Council members PS Amalraj and M Velmurugan, Registrar General Deepthi Arivunithi, other Registrars, court staff and several others attended the event.