Madras High Court rejects PIL seeking audio VVPAT for visually impaired

The petitioner organisation Nethrodaya filed the public interest litigation petition before the Madras High Court. In the petition, the organisation submitted that as per the 2011 Census, there were 1,27,405 visually impaired persons in the State of Tamil Nadu.

To make the voting process more accessible and inclusive for visually impaired voters, the organisation proposed introducing audio-enabled VVPAT, which would provide audio confirmation of the selected candidate after the vote is cast, instead of relying solely on visual verification.