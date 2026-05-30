Madras High Court quashes Goondas Act detention of realtor by ex-CoP Arun

Based on a complaint alleging that Sharma had forged signatures and sold those 78 apartments for Rs 43 crore, Sharma was arrested. Though he was granted bail, another case was registered in 2025 alleging that he cheated buyers by failing to hand over apartments. He was arrested again. Soon afterwards, the city police invoked the Goondas Act and detained Sharma on September 22, 2025.



Challenging this, his daughter, Varsha Sharma, filed a habeas corpus petition. She contended that the detention was illegal, as the alleged offences related to the period between 2019 and 2023, while the Goondas Act was invoked only in 2025 – after an unexplained delay of nearly two years.



Holding that the delay has not been satisfactorily explained, a vacation bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan quashed the detention order.

