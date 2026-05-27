‘Scoundrels and criminals’ behind social media criticism, Chennai ex-CoP tells Madras High Court

Facing the court’s fury, Arun launched a blistering attack on his social media critics, claiming that criminals and scoundrels were spreading lies about him.

The issue escalated when the bailiff, who arrived at DVAC Director Arun’s office at 3.05 pm on Wednesday, was allowed to serve the notice only by 5.15 pm. Visibly angered by this, Justice Swaminathan refused to hear any submissions from government counsel until the staff responsible for this appeared before him.