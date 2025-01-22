Madras High Court orders DIG to probe alleged torture inside Vellore Central Prison

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vellore Range to submit a report regarding three prisoners physically attacked by the jail authorities of Puzhal Central Prison.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman heard a batch of petitions moved by family members of prisoners Bilal Malik, Panna Ismail and Yokesh who were beaten by the Puzhal prison officials.

The Director General of Prisons submitted an affidavit stating that the department has taken stringent action against the officials involved in the smuggling of prohibited and contraband articles into the prisons, as per the court order.

It was submitted that between 2021 and 2024, a total of 14 officials were suspended for smuggling prohibited articles and 15 officials were dismissed for the illegal act.

Likewise, other disciplinary actions were taken against 26 officials for their dereliction of duty, said the affidavit.

Further, several measures have been taken to enhance security and prevent the smuggling of prohibited items, including visitors must pre book their appointment to meet prisoners and only be allowed to communicate through the intercom to avoid physical contact, it said.

The DGP also submitted that a committee headed by DIG Vellore has been constituted to probe into the allegation of a physical attack against the petitioners.

Likewise, another committee was formed with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and Intelligence to prevent the smuggling of prohibited articles such as cell phones and ganja into the prisons.

After the submission, the bench directed the DIG Vellore to submit the report on January 30 and posted the matter for further proceedings.

The dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital submitted the report after examining the three prisoners, which stated that all three prisoners suffered severe injuries all over the body, especially a chip fracture diagnosed on the right foot toe of one of the prisoners Bilal Malik.

Advocate P Pugalenthi for the prisoners moved the petitions alleging that on January 10, the prison officials beat them black and blue while conducting surprise checks in their cells. It was alleged that the prisoners were locked in their cells without providing medical treatment.

However, the State submitted that the prisoners attacked the prison officials, hence they retaliated.