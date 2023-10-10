Madras High Court nods to hear Senthilbalaji's bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has accepted to hear the bail plea of jailed Minister V Senthilbalaji on Wednesday.

Senior Counsel N R Elango appeared before Justice G Jayachandran to mention about the bail petition to be filed by the jailed minister and requested to hear the matter at the earliest.

Accepting the request the judge said that the bail plea will be heard earlier on Wednesday.

On October 9, Senthilbalji was taken to Stanley government hospital, due to his ailment, later he was shifted back to Puzhal central prison.

Subsequently, Senthilbalaji filed a bail petition in the Madras High Court citing his health complications and need to undergo utmost medical treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) registered a case against Senthilbalaji under the provisions of the PML(Prevention of Money Laundering)Act over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime. He was arrested on June 14 at his residence in Chennai and the same day the principal sessions court subjugated Senthilbalaji into Judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent a surgery for the complaint of artery vein blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

It may be noted that the Principal Sessions court Chennai, which is hearing the PMLA case against the minister has refused to grant him bail.