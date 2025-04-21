Madras High Court grants bail to drug ‘kingpin’ Jaffer Sadiq in money laundering case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to alleged drug ‘kingpin’ Jaffer Sadiq and his brother Mohamed Saleem in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

According to Thanthi TV, Justice Sundar Mohan granted bail citing the 2024 Supreme Court order for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as precedent.

On March 9, 2024, the Delhi unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Jaffer, who was deputy organiser of the DMK's NRI wing (Chennai West), for his alleged key role in the trafficking of pseudoephedrine to international drug markets including Australia and New Zealand.

Later, the ED registered an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Jaffer alleging a money laundering offence connected to the drug trafficking case.

The ED also booked Mohammed Saleem, brother of Jaffer, in the money laundering case.