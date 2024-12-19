Madras High Court dismisses petition against EPS continuing as AIADMK General Secretary

CHENNAI: Opining it is a publicity interest litigation, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition demanding the election commission of India no to allow Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue to be the general secretary of AIADMK as he amended the unamendable provisions of the party and also led the party to a downfall.

A division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice C Kumarappan refused to entertain the petition moved by Ramkumar Adityan and KC Suren Palanisamy, claiming to be primary members of AIADMK and sought direction to the election commission to hear them allow to submit documents in regard their representation and pass further order.

The petitioners claimed that after the demise of late Chief Minister and party’s leader J Jayalalithaa, EPS and O Panneerselvam made several amendment in the party constitution , which are unamendable, including abolishing of general secretary post and appointed them as co ordinator and joint coordinator of the party by usurping the power of general secretary without following any procedures.

Later the power battle between EPS and OPS reached a boiling point, which resulted in expulsion of OPS from the party, by passing a resolution in the general council meeting held in July 2022. Subsequently, the general council elected EPS as the general secretary of the party, which is illegal, as the primary members alone have the right to elect a general secretary, said the petitioners.

Challenging the amendment of the party’s by laws and electing EPS as the general secretary of the party the petitioners filed several suits which are pending in civil courts, submitted the petitioners. While the civil suits are pending, the election commission accepted EPS as general secretary, contended the petitioners. Aggrieved by the decision the petitioners made several representations to the election commission, since no action had been taken in this regard, they moved the petition seeking to consider their case, they said.

The petitioners also claimed that after the ascendance of EPS as the general secretary of AIADMK, it lost several elections continuously including local body elections, the party’s vote share has fallen and the reputation of the party under leadership EPS has declined among the voters and party members.

Since EPS is aged about 70 years he may not work for the party and the ensuing 2026 assembly election actively, as he submitted an affidavit before a special court seeking to dispense his presence since he has health issues, claimed the petitioners.

EPS may retire from the politics as he has health issues, considering this situation, allowing EPS to be the general secretary of the party would lead to another power struggle, which is not good for the party’s future, contented the petitioners.