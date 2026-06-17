Madras High Court directs courts to conceal identities in matrimonial disputes involving mental illness

CHENNAI: Courts dealing with matrimonial disputes involving allegations of severe mental illness or mental disorders must conceal the identities of the parties and use alternative names such as 'X' and 'Y' in court records and orders, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the direction was issued by Justices Anand Venkatesh and Ramakrishnan while hearing a petition seeking review of an order passed by a Family Court in a divorce case between a husband and wife.
The judges observed that there has been an increase in matrimonial disputes involving allegations relating to mental health. They noted that revealing the identities of the parties during legal proceedings could have serious repercussions on their personal and social lives.
The court said disclosing the identities of individuals involved in such cases in the public domain could become a social stigma and should be avoided.
In its order, the Bench directed that judgments, petitions, court records and orders should refer to the parties using pseudonyms such as 'X' and 'Y' or any other suitable alternative names that conceal their identities, depending on the circumstances of the case.
The judges further directed all courts hearing matrimonial disputes involving allegations of severe mental disorders or mental illness to ensure that the names and identities of the parties are not disclosed.
The Bench also observed that differences of opinion in married life, coupled with declining tolerance, have contributed to the breakdown of marital relationships. The judges noted that the weakening of the nuclear family system has created challenges for stable married life.
The court said that love, emotional intimacy and physical closeness between spouses are natural aspects of marriage that provide emotional support, mental peace and stability in life. It added that such companionship often acts as a source of strength for individuals facing emotional or psychological difficulties.