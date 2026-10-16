Madras High Court allows RSS route marches on October 25, November 1

The court was hearing the petition filed by RSS North Tamil Nadu state secretary VG Jagadeesan seeking permission to conduct route marches followed by public meetings across the state on October 18, October 25 and November 1, 2026.

Jagadeesan contended that despite submitting a representation to the DGP on October 3, seeking directions to all police commissioners and superintendents of police to grant permission for the marches, no directions were issued.

During the hearing, the Advocate General submitted that the processions scheduled for October 25 and November 1 could be held, subject to modifications suggested by the police based on local conditions.