Madras High Court advocate ends life in Tindivanam

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old advocate practising at the Madras High Court died by suicide at his residence in Tindivanam.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased was identified as Samichandran, son of Saminathan, a resident of Roshanai Vellavari Road in Villupuram district. Following a complaint, Roshanai police registered a case and have launched an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind his suicide.

Samichandran was married to Kamatchi, a native of the Thirukovilur area, about four years ago. The couple did not have children. Due to frequent domestic disputes, Kamatchi had reportedly moved to her parental home two years ago. Since then, Samichandran was said to be depressed, police added.





Trigger Warning: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app