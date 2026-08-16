Madras High Court adjourns case against TVK sloganeering in schools

The petitioner, advocate Theeran Thirumurugan from Madurai, in his Public Interest Litigation, said he was shocked to find widely circulated videos showing students of Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School, Karaikudi, allegedly raising the slogan “TVK... TVK” during a government function held on August 3 in the presence of dignitaries, including a minister.

The videos and media reports also created an impression that the slogans were not immediately restrained, he contended.

The petitioner said schools must remain insulated from partisan political influence as students are minors and at a formative stage of intellectual and emotional development. Educational institutions should instead foster independent thought, scientific temper, constitutional morality and democratic values, he said.