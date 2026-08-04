Government in dock over TVK chant at Karaikudi school

The incident comes weeks after School Education Minister A Rajmohan prohibited political parties, ministers, party cadres, NGOs and private organisations from entering schools or involving students in political activities.

In a statement issued on July 9, the minister had said: "Schools and children are not a place to engage in political activities or involve them in one. Hence, from now on, only government events will be held on school premises. Political parties, cadres, ministers and private organisations are not permitted inside schools."