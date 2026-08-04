Government in dock over TVK chant at Karaikudi school

CHENNAI: A fresh controversy has erupted after a viral video purportedly showed school students in Karaikudi chanting "TVK", raising questions about the ruling party's adherence to its own ban on political activities within educational institutions, as well as its affidavit in court that such instances won't be allowed.
The incident comes weeks after School Education Minister A Rajmohan prohibited political parties, ministers, party cadres, NGOs and private organisations from entering schools or involving students in political activities.
In a statement issued on July 9, the minister had said: "Schools and children are not a place to engage in political activities or involve them in one. Hence, from now on, only government events will be held on school premises. Political parties, cadres, ministers and private organisations are not permitted inside schools."
The latest video has triggered criticism, with teachers alleging that the directive is being violated by members of the ruling TVK.
A government school teacher, requesting anonymity, said the Karaikudi episode was not an isolated incident. "The government should ensure that its own party functionaries follow the rules laid down by the School Education Department," the teacher said.
Teachers also urged the government to enforce the minister's order uniformly and prevent political activities involving schoolchildren, irrespective of the party or organisation involved.