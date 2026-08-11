Madras HC warns of costs, PIL challenging dropping of AIADMK MLAs’ disqualification withdrawn

Following the TVK-led government's confidence motion in the Assembly on May 13, petitions were filed before the Speaker on behalf of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking the disqualification of the 25 MLAs for allegedly supporting the government in violation of the party whip.

Similarly, a petition was filed on behalf of dissenting leader SP Velumani seeking the disqualification of 22 MLAs for allegedly voting against the confidence motion in violation of the whip that his faction had issued.

Subsequently, after four MLAs resigned and quit the party and the remaining 21 sought pardon, Palaniswami and C Vijayabaskar wrote to the Speaker withdrawing their respective disqualification petitions.