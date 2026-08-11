Madras HC warns of costs, PIL challenging dropping of AIADMK MLAs’ disqualification withdrawn

CHENNAI: Facing the Madras High Court’s wrath, a petitioner withdrew the public interest litigation challenging Speaker JCD Prabhakar's decision to drop disqualification proceedings against AIADMK MLAs.
The first bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that the disqualification proceedings were dropped after the MLAs sought pardon within the statutory 15-day period and questioned how the petitioner's party was affected.
After the bench warned that the plea would be dismissed with costs, the petitioner's counsel sought permission to withdraw it. The bench then dismissed it as withdrawn.
Following the TVK-led government's confidence motion in the Assembly on May 13, petitions were filed before the Speaker on behalf of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, seeking the disqualification of the 25 MLAs for allegedly supporting the government in violation of the party whip.
Similarly, a petition was filed on behalf of dissenting leader SP Velumani seeking the disqualification of 22 MLAs for allegedly voting against the confidence motion in violation of the whip that his faction had issued.
Subsequently, after four MLAs resigned and quit the party and the remaining 21 sought pardon, Palaniswami and C Vijayabaskar wrote to the Speaker withdrawing their respective disqualification petitions.
Accepting the letters from both the sides, the Speaker announced that the proceedings against the remaining 43 MLAs would be dropped.
Challenging the decision, Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi president ML Ravi had filed a PIL before the court.