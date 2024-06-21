Madras HC to hear plea to shift Kallakurichi hooch probe to CBI today

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court agreed to hear the petition moved to transfer the investigation of the tragic spurious liquor deaths at Kallakurichi from CB-CID to CBI.

AIADMK advocate IS Inbadurai and an another advocate D Selvam made an urgent mention before a division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu seeking to transfer the case to Central Bureau of Investigation to ensure proper investigation.

Advocate Inbadurai submitted that more than 30 lives (till Thursday noon) have been lost due to the spurious liquor tragedy at Karunapuram, Kallakurichi and several others, who have consumed the hooch are admitted in the hospital, the death toll is increasing. It was submitted that illegal hooch businesses are run by local persons with political support, said the advocates.

Hence, to ensure fair and free inquiry the investigation should be transferred from the state agency (CB-CID) to CBI. The advocates also sought the High Court to monitor the investigation.

State additional public prosecutor R Muniyapparaj submitted that the case has been investigated by the CB-CID and top officials such as Collector and superintendent of police have been transferred and suspended.

After the submissions, the bench asked the advocates what is the urgency to hear the matter immediately and observed to hear the matter on June 21 (Friday) after the petitions are listed.