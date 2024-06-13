Madras HC tells lawyers to pay stipend of Rs 20,000 to junior advocates

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTP) to issue guidelines within four weeks to all the advocates and senior advocates on BCTP rolls to pay a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000 per month to their junior advocates in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.



A division bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan gave the directive while passing interim orders on a petition seeking enforcement of the Advocates Welfare Fund Scheme in Puducherry.

The petitioner, Farida Begum, also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for herself.

The bench said any advocate/senior advocate employing the services of a junior advocate shall pay a minimum stipend of Rs 15,000 per month for advocates practising in other areas in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Listing the matter to be posted on June 22, 2024 for further consideration, the bench said in respect of the settlement of welfare fund amount to the eligible members in Tamil Nadu, the state government has to respond.

The bench said it is the incumbent duty of all the stakeholders in the legal profession to provide an environment where every member of the legal fraternity feels valued and treated with respect.