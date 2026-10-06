Madras HC summons Thoothukudi Collector over free house patta in encroached land

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Thoothukudi District Collector to appear in person before the court and explain why free house-site pattas were granted to beneficiaries for land that was allegedly under encroachment.
The division bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction on a petition filed by Anburaj of Iluppai Oorani village in Thoothukudi district. He alleged that the land allotted to 118 beneficiaries under the free house-site patta scheme was encroached upon and that when 21 of them attempted to construct houses in January this year, the encroachers prevented them and threatened them with dire consequences.
The petitioner said free house-site pattas were distributed to 280 persons belonging to the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi district in 2002. However, as many of the beneficiaries failed to construct houses on the allotted sites, their pattas were cancelled and the district administration subsequently issued pattas to 118 new beneficiaries.
According to the petitioner, the beneficiaries are required to construct houses within one year of receiving the pattas, failing which the pattas could be cancelled.
He further stated that the new beneficiaries had submitted complaints to the District Collector and the police seeking action against the encroachers, but no action was taken.
When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench, the Government Advocate submitted that the encroachments had already been removed.
The judges, however, observed that the scheme was intended to provide land to poor and landless people to construct houses.
“Is it not a prerequisite for the revenue officials to inspect the condition of the land before taking a decision to issue pattas?” the judges questioned.
The court directed the Collector to appear in person with all documents relating to the issuance of the pattas and explain the decision.
The case was adjourned to October 12.