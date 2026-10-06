Madras HC summons Thoothukudi Collector over free house patta in encroached land

The division bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan issued the direction on a petition filed by Anburaj of Iluppai Oorani village in Thoothukudi district. He alleged that the land allotted to 118 beneficiaries under the free house-site patta scheme was encroached upon and that when 21 of them attempted to construct houses in January this year, the encroachers prevented them and threatened them with dire consequences.

The petitioner said free house-site pattas were distributed to 280 persons belonging to the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities in the Kovilpatti area of Thoothukudi district in 2002. However, as many of the beneficiaries failed to construct houses on the allotted sites, their pattas were cancelled and the district administration subsequently issued pattas to 118 new beneficiaries.