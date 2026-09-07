Why is Tamil Nadu government calling people without pattas ‘encroachers’?

State playing villain

The first list of 1,595 encroachers released by the district administration for eviction included the names of 14 members of the Paliyar tribe from Nochiyodai tribal hamlet in the Varusanadu hills. Ironically, authorities had granted them individual pattas under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, between 2018 and 2023.

“We had applied for FRA pattas for 29 families living in Nochiyodai tribal hamlet in 2010. After a lot of struggle, we secured FRA pattas for 18 members, as well as community rights under the FRA for all families, which give these tribes legal rights to manage and protect their traditional community forest land and resources,” said S Thanaraj, a tribal rights activist.

“What is troubling me most is that this list was prepared after the Central Empowered Committee visited the area and discussed with officials how to identify genuine encroachers. It raises questions about the mechanism they followed to identify the encroachers. Did they really look into the FRA?” he asked. “Even if tribal forest dwellers did not have pattas, they should not be considered as encroachers under the FRA.”

This clearly shows the Forest department's intention to evict the tribal people, which according to Thanraj, started after the State government declared it as a Reserve Forest in 2009. Subsequently it was declared as Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary in 2009 and later, as the Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve in 2021.

The situation appears to be the same for non-tribal traditional forest dwellers. “Many ask us why we did not obtain land pattas when the government appointed a settlement tahsildar long ago to settle our patta claims. But our answer is that we’re illiterate, tied to the land. Moreover, we do not have sufficient money to pursue the claims,” said several elders aged above 70 living in the hills.

After the Zamindari system was abolished and the land was brought under the Tamil Nadu Estates (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) Act, 1948, eligible occupants became entitled to Ryotwari pattas. “In 1967, during the DMK regime, they gave us pattas. Some people who could afford the expenses managed to get pattas, but many could not. The process is cumbersome,” laments Panjagam.

As mentioned earlier, there was no road connectivity to these places. “In such a situation, we had to make arrangements for a land surveyor to come to our land, bring the survey chain to measure it and pay Rs 25, besides providing food for him,” he said.

“When we’re cut off from the mainland, how is it possible for all the people living in the interior hills to know all these procedures?” questioned the elders. “Our understanding of land ownership was minimal. All we knew was to work hard and earn enough to feed our families,”.

Farmers say that Forest officials visit their villages once every 15-20 days. “If they found us cutting one or two trees, they would ask for money. We would pay them, and then they would leave. Now we’re called encroachers. Even if we cut a tree, we’ll plant another one elsewhere because this forest has given us life for generations,” said women farmers from Vandiyur village.

The village has a ration shop, a government school and facilities for the younger generation to flourish. “Since 2009, we’ve constantly lived in fear because the Government stopped all development activities after that. Now, we’re ready to die on the land where we were born,” said the group of women with grim faces.