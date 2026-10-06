Madras HC slaps notice on govt over TVK slogan in Karaikudi school

The division bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan also directed the Principal Secretary to file a report before the court and adjourned the case for four weeks.

The petitioner, advocate Theeran Thirumurugan of Madurai, said in his Public Interest Litigation that he was shocked to find widely circulated videos showing students of Alagappa Model Higher Secondary School in Karaikudi allegedly raising slogans of “TVK... TVK” during a government function held on August 3 in the presence of dignitaries, including a minister. The videos and media reports also created an impression that the slogans were not immediately restrained, he contended.

The petitioner said schools must remain insulated from partisan political influence as students are minors and at a formative stage of intellectual and emotional development. Educational institutions should instead foster independent thought, scientific temper, constitutional morality and democratic values, he said.

“Irrespective of the political party involved, school students should neither be encouraged nor permitted to participate in partisan political slogans, political campaigns or political demonstrations within educational institutions or during official government functions conducted on school premises,” he said.