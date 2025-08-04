Madras HC seeks TN govt's response on Armstrong murder case transfer plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government and the police to file their response by August 20 to a petition seeking transfer of the Armstrong murder case to the CBI.

According to Thanthi TV, the petition is filed by Armstrong’s wife Porkodi and it alleges that leaders from the ruling party have interfered in the investigation. She has sought a CBI probe to ensure an impartial inquiry.

The State Government had opposed the plea for a CBI investigation. The court has now ordered both the government and the police to submit their replies before the next hearing.