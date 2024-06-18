Madras HC seeks state's report on GO related to building marriage halls, resting rooms in temple lands

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) to file consolidated report including financial status in respect of the government order issued to construct marriage halls and resting rooms in various temple lands in the State.



A special division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadeva and P D Audikesavalu heard a petition moved by T R Ramesh challenging the government order allowing to construct marriage halls and resting rooms from the surplus fund of various temples.

The petitioner submitted that the State has issued an order to construct a marriage hall and resting rooms in the land belongs to Sri Naganathar temple at Thirunageshwaram from the surplus fund of Nageswaraswamy temple at Kumbakonam, which is in violation of the Court order.

The special government pleader NRR Arun Natarajan submitted that the construction has initiated after getting proper permission and the proposed construction is for the benefits of the devotees.

After the submission the bench directed the State to file consolidated report regarding the construction of marriage halls and resting rooms in various temple lands.

In 2021 and 2022, HR&CE announced a scheme to construct marriage halls and resting rooms in the lands of various temples including Murugan temple in Vadapalani and Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruttani, said the petitioner.

The petitioner claimed that the announcement is in direct violation of the court order.

According to the Court's direction in the interest of the maintenance of heritage and for the purposes of better management of Hindu temples and endowments, the funds of the temples shall first be utilized for the maintenance of temples, conducting temple festivals, payment to its staff including the archakas, oduvars, musicians, folklore, and drama artiste, said the petitioner.