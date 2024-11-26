Madras HC seeks details of educational and medical facilities at Kalvarayan Hills

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court called status report from State including the details of educational and medical facilities made available to the villagers of Kalvarayan hills.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman directed the State to file the status report with the number of schools and medical centres along with the strength of students, teachers and medical staffs available in and around the villages of Kalvarayan hills.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on behalf of Kallakurichi collector, filed a report regarding the road project between Vellimalai and Chinna Thirupathi for 32 kilometres.

It was submitted that the road project will be commenced expeditiously after getting necessary sanctions from the government and the project will be completed within 12 months.

The collector also submitted the work planning and schedule along with the report.

After perusing the report, the bench directed the State to submit the details of educational and medical facilities at Kalvarayan hills, for the development of the villagers by providing basic facilities. The matter was posted after four weeks for further submission.

The directions were issued by the bench while hearing the suo motu case initiated to protect the socio-economic status of the downtrodden Scheduled Caste(SC) and Scheduled Tribes(ST) people residing in various villages in Kalvarayan hills at Kallakurichi.