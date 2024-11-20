Fix deadline for Kalvarayan hills road project: Madras HC directs TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file an affidavit fixing an outer time limit to complete the 32-km road laying project at the Kalvarayan hills in Kallakurichi.

A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman heard the suo motu case initiated to protect the socio-economic status of the downtrodden people of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) inhabiting villages on the Kalvarayan hills.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted papers enclosing the road-laying works in the villages. He also submitted that the work on the 32-km stretch between Vellimalai and Chinna Thirupathi will be handed over to the Highways department, and the sanction order for the transfer of project will be approved expeditiously.

However, senior counsel KR Tamilmani, appointed as amicus curiae, objected to the State's submission and said not an inch of road has yet been laid.

The AAG made a heated submission that the amicus curiae was not properly assisting the court but merely finding fault and accusing the government. The AAG also submitted that there is no bona fide on the part of the amicus curiae.

The bench directed the AAG to submit an affidavit finalising a time limit to complete the road project. It was also observed that the court will look into the other aspects, such as medical and educational facilities, to empower and develop the villagers of Kalvarayan hills. The matter has been posted for further submission next week.