Madras HC restrains using ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ scenes, music in ‘Aaromale’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the makers of the recently released film, ‘Aaromale’, from using scenes and background music from the 2010 Tamil film ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’.

‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’, jointly produced by RS Infotainment and Escape Artists Motion Pictures, was released in February 2010. RS Infotainment, represented by T Rajiv, filed a copyright infringement suit before the High Court alleging that scenes and musical elements from the film had been incorporated into ‘Aaromale’ without obtaining necessary permission.

The petition stated that Mini Studio, the production house behind ‘Aaromale’, had reproduced visuals and background score from ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ in violation of the copyright law, and sought a ban on the unauthorised use of the copyrighted material.

The case came up for hearing before Justice N Senthil Kumar. Appearing for RS Infotainment, advocate Ramesh Ganapathy argued that the replication of scenes and music constituted a clear breach of copyright, which warranted immediate injunctive relief.

Accepting the argument, the judge held that the copyright provisions had been violated and issued an interim injunction restraining the makers of ‘Aaromale’ from using any scenes or music from ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’.