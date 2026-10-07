CM Vijay declared Rs 600 crore assets; can missing Rs 30 crore amount to corrupt practice, asks MHC

Justice V. Lakshminarayanan raised the question while hearing a petition filed by Chief Minister Vijay seeking dismissal of an election petition filed by a voter challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency.

The judge also questioned whether Vijay’s failure to disclose Rs.30 crore worth of assets in his election nomination papers could amount to a corrupt practice when he had already declared assets worth around Rs.600 crore.

In the May 2026 Assembly election from Perambur, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes, while R. D. Shekar secured 66,650 votes. Vijay won by a margin of 53,715 votes. Voter S. Dinesh filed an election petition challenging Vijay’s election from the Perambur constituency.