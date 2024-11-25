Madras HC reserves final order in minister Senthilbalaji's appeal over deferring PMLA case trial

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved the final order in the plea of Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to quash a lower court order dismissing his petition to defer the trial in the money laundering case.

A division bench of Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice M Jothiraman heard the criminal revision petition moved by the minister to quash the order issued by the city principal sessions court.

The special public prosecutor of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) N Ramesh submitted that since the special court for hearing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) commenced the examination of witnesses, there is nothing to sustain the revision petition and sought to close the matter. The counsel told the court that four witnesses had already been examined. After hearing the submissions the bench posted the matter on November 26 for final orders.

On February 15, the then principal sessions judge, Chennai, S Alli dismissed the plea of Senthilbalaji to defer the trial in the money laundering case registered by the ED.

The minister submitted that since the trial of the scheduled offence in the job racket case registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police is still pending before the special court, the money laundering proceedings initiated by ED for the same offence should not be continued and sought to defer the trial.

However, the principal judge refused the contentions of Senthilbalaji and dismissed the petition holding that there is no bar from framing charges against the minister in the money laundering case.

Aggrieved by the order, the minister moved the revision petition.