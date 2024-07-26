Madras HC refuses to quash order convening no confidence motion against Kanchipuram Mayor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition moved by an AIADMK councilor seeking to direct the Kanchipuram Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj to convene a council meeting to prove the majority.

Justice Bhavani Subbaroyan heard the petition moved by AIADMK councilor Sindhan seeking to quash the council meeting scheduled by the corporation commissioner to discuss and vote on the no confidence motion against the Mayor.

Since a large section of councillor cutting across the party lines including DMK expressed their dissatisfaction over the mayor and demanded to take no confidence motion against her.

Followed by the dissenting voice the corporation commissioner M Senthil Murugan scheduled a council meeting on July 29 to discuss and vote on the no-confidence motion against the Mayor.

The petitioner sought to quash the order passed by the commissioner to convene the council meeting and to direct the Mayor to convene the meeting to prove the majority in the council.

Senior counsel AK Sriram representing the petitioner submitted that the husband of the mayor is collecting money by threatening the general public.

It was also submitted that the Mayor is acting biased in meeting out the grievances of the public, said the counsel.

However the judge refused to quash the order issued by the Corporation Commissioner convening the council meeting to discuss and vote on the no-confidence motion.