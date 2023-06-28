Madras HC refuses to ban release of 'Maamannan'

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant interim injunction to restrain the release of the film Maamannan with TN minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead role.

The case was listed before Justice K Kumaresh Babu, on Wednesday.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the petitioner Ramasaravanan made a contract with Udhayanidhi for the film 'Angel' and he had accepted to complete the film.

The shooting process was started in 2018, now the film is 80 percent completed and only minor patch works such as dubbing and lip sync works are pending.

However, Udhayanidhi is not responding for his messages and not giving dates for the shoot, so he couldn't complete the film, which incurred a huge loss for the petitioner. The petitioner claimed that he gave Rs.30 lakhs as an advance money to Udhayanidhi and he almost spent Rs.13 crores for the shooting.



Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi announced that Maamannan is his last film in his acting career, said the petitioner. Due to this announcement he cannot market and advertise his film 'Angel' it incurred huge loss and demanded Rs.25 crores as compensation.

Further, the petitioner urged to grant an interim injunction to restrain the release of the film Maamannan.

If Udhayanidhi announce that he has another film Angel yet to release, the petitioner said that he will take back petition.

The senior counsel NR Elango who appeared for Udhayanidhi Stalin said that Udhayanidhi is not a partner in the production company Red Giant movies which produced the film Maamannan.

Further, the petitioner mentioned Red Giant movies private limited as the respondent of the case whereas the film Maamannan was produced by Red Giant movies both are two different entities, said the senior counsel. Subsequently, he claimed to dismiss the petition.

However, Udhayanidhi filed a counter affidavit claiming that the Angel shooting is completed.

After hearing both sides arguments Justice said the mandatory injunction will passed and refused to grant an interim injunction to restrain Maamannan from release.