Madurai bench of MHC dismisses plea seeking ban of 'Maamannan'

CHENNAI: Manikandan, a resident of Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, filed a petition in the Madurai High Court seeking a ban on the movie 'Maamannan'.

The petitioner mentioned that Udayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu starrer Mamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj, that is releasing on 29 June has a plot in the movie which can raise problems between two communities.

If this film is released, there is a possibility of various law and order problems in Tamil Nadu. In order to avoid that, it should be ordered to ban Maamannan, he added in the petition. according to a report from Daily Thanthi.

The petition was scheduled for hearing today, to which the judges refused to hear it as an urgent case.

The judges of Madurai High Court said that the court cannot interfere with the permission granted by the Central Board of Film Certification and that everyone has the Freedom of Speech and Expression.

Judges also said that people will forget within 2 days of watching the film and police will take care if there is any law and order problem.