Madras HC refuses plea contending Vengaivayal probe, tells State to file reply

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to accept the petitioner's contention that the State's investigation in the case of human faeces found in drinking water at Vengaivayal was not done properly; however, it directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a reply.

"Why should we suspect police investigation as no material placed before us stating that the probe was not done properly," said a division bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq in the public interest litigation moved to seek a CBI probe.

We cannot prejudge anyone without material said the bench directed and directed the State to file a reply to the counter affidavit filed by the petitioner.

Advocate GS Mani, on behalf of the petitioner Marx Raveendran, submitted the counter affidavit and contended that the probe done by CB-CID was defective. He alleged that the investigation agency booked three persons who found human faeces in the water tank and informed.

The advocate wondered how they could believe the State's version that the victim who drank the contaminated water could be the person who mixed the faeces. By blaming the persons who found the faeces in the water, the State revoked the SC/ST Act from the case, alleged the advocate and sought a transparent investigation.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran objected to the contention and submitted that the charge sheet was filed against the persons booked in the case, and the discharge petition filed by them was also dismissed by the trial court.

After all the submissions, the bench directed the State to file a reply and posted the matter to June 12 for further proceedings.





