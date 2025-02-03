'No motive under SC/ST Act': Vengaivayal case transferred from special court

TIRUCHY: The case related to the mixing of faeces in a drinking water tank located in the scheduled caste neighbourhood in Vengaivayal has been transferred from the special court for trial of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, to the Pudukkottai District Magistrate on Monday.

The development comes after the special court accepted the forensic findings of the State CB-CID who asserted that as the accused in the case were found to be from the same community, there is no motive for atrocities against SC/ST communities, and hence, there is no need for entertaining the case in the specital court.

Massive outrage had erupted across the State after reports of the mixing of human faeces at the overhead tank (OHT) at the Vengaivayal Dalit colony came to light on December 26, 2022. After an initial investigation by the local police for around a month, the probe into the case was transferred to the CB-CID by the DGP in January 2023.

The probe agency filed its chargesheet in January this year, indicting 3 Dalits in the crime. The trigger for the December 2022 incident was conflict between two groups over previous enmity, and not an inter-caste conflict, the State government had said.

The CB-CID's findings has fuelled a political impasse in the State with two key allies of the DMK — the CPM and the VCK — both slamming the chargesheet and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The opposition AIADMK and the BJP too urged for a CBI probe while TVK chief Vijay called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the direct supervision of the Madras High Court.

