Madras HC refuses Akhila Bharath Hindu Maha Sabha to hold procession for Ayodhya Ram temple

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to allow Akhila Bharath Hindu Maha Sabha to conduct procession at Tiruppur to celebrate the inauguration of Shri Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Balakrishnan, Tiruppur district secretary of Akhila Bharath Hindu Maha Sabha seeking to grant police to hold the procession.

The petitioner submitted that to celebrate the consecration and inauguration of Ram temple at Ayodhya, they have decided to offer silver foot wear to lord Rama.

It was also submitted that their organisation has decided to hold Padha Pooja at Karupparayan temple, Annupalayam and Easwaran temple, Tiruppur, later the silver foot will be taken in train to Ayodhya.

However, the Tiruppur district police denied to offer police protection for their procession and sought to grant permission.

Additional public prosecutor Udhayakumar on behalf of the State submitted that the petitioner's representation was denied considering his past conduct.

Under the guise of conducting pooja and procession, the petitioner trying to increase his political mileage, hence his petition should not be entertained, submitted the public prosecutor.

The petitioner submitted that he will not hold procession and sought permission to perform padha pooja with the silver footwear.

After the submission the judge allowed the petitioner to hold padha pooja and ordered him to take the silver footwear in his private vehicle without any procession.