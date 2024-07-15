Madras HC recalls Non-bailable warrant issued against Anna University registrar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court recalled the non-bailable warrant issued against Anna University registrar J Prakash after he appeared before the Court in-person.

A division bench of Justice D Krishna Kumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu ordered the non bailable warrant against the registrar of Anna varsity while hearing a contempt petition Moved by P Devadas Manoharan for not disbursing retirement benefits to him despite the Court's order.

Pursuant to the warrant, the registrar appeared before the High Court on Monday.

The counsel representing the university submitted that since a criminal case registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) against the petitioner he is not entitled to receive death cum retirement gratuity (DCRG).

The statutes of the Anna University will not allow the disbursement of retirement benefits to the petitioner, said the counsel.

The bench directed the University to submit a memo with calculated retirement benefits and to settle the entitled retirement benefits to the petitioner.

The bench also dispense with the appearance of registrar and the matter was posted after one week for further submission.

The petitioner P Devadas Manohar, former vice chancellor of Anna University of Technology, Tiruchy moved the contempt petition.

It was submitted that on February, 2018, while the petitioner was holding the post as the vice chancellor a charge memo was issued against alleging that he committed irregularities while appointing assistant professors, estate officers and physical trainer.

Despite he attained superannuation in July 2018, the University refused to disburse his retirement benefits as he was facing allegation, said the petitioner.

Hence, the petitioner moved a petition in the High Court challenging the charge memo. After hearing the petitioner the Court quashed the charge memo, on January 2019.

Aggrieved by the order, the University moved an appeal.

On August, 2023, a division bench dismissed the appeal and directed the University to disburse the retirement benefits to the petitioner within eight weeks.

However, the petitioner now claiming that the University is not settled the retirement benefits to him despite the Court's order and moved the contempt petition.