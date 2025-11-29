Madras HC: Raise awareness on mishap damages

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority (TNSLSA) to launch awareness campaigns on the right to seek compensation in motor vehicle accident cases.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, who held a special sitting to hear accident cases involving offences punishable with less than three years, said it was “shocking” that most victims and their families were unaware they were entitled to compensation.

In his order, the judge said that during the trial, victims or relatives were asked if they had received any compensation, and many stated they did not even know such a remedy existed.

He noted that investigating officers had already been instructed to provide relevant case documents to the Legal Services Authority so victims could obtain legal assistance to claim compensation.

Observing that not all accident victims receive compensation despite the law providing for it, the court directed TNSLSA to take up public awareness initiatives. The judge also said special focus must be given to rural and backward districts, where awareness levels are even lower.