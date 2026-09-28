Madras HC quashes Goondas Act detention of BT Arasakumar accused of Rs 100-cr pvt school fraud

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the Goondas Act detention order against Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Association president BT Arasakumar, who was arrested for allegedly swindling over Rs 100 crore from private schools by promising to secure various statutory approvals.
Allowing the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by A Kokila, wife of Arasakumar, a Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and K Rajasekar quashed the detention order issued against Arasakumar under the Goondas Act.
According to the prosecution, Arasakumar had allegedly cheated private schools for the past two years through an unregistered outfit named “Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association”. He allegedly promised several private schools that he would secure permanent recognition, school upgradation, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) approvals, and other statutory clearances by using his political and bureaucratic connections, according to a complaint filed by Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu.
However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore. He was arrested based on the complaint lodged by Elangovan.
Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR, arrested Arasakumar and subjected him to custodial interrogation before invoking the Goondas Act against him. Challenging the preventive detention order passed by Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 11, his wife filed the HCP.
During the hearing, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Arasakumar, submitted that the allegations in the case were fabricated and politically motivated. He also submitted that the representation challenging the detention under the Goondas Act was considered with a delay of 13 days.