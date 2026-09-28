Madras HC quashes Goondas Act detention of BT Arasakumar accused of Rs 100-cr pvt school fraud

However, he allegedly failed to secure the promised approvals or refund the amounts collected from the schools and had allegedly swindled over Rs 100 crore. He was arrested based on the complaint lodged by Elangovan.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR, arrested Arasakumar and subjected him to custodial interrogation before invoking the Goondas Act against him. Challenging the preventive detention order passed by Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj on July 11, his wife filed the HCP.

During the hearing, senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for Arasakumar, submitted that the allegations in the case were fabricated and politically motivated. He also submitted that the representation challenging the detention under the Goondas Act was considered with a delay of 13 days.