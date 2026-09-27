Private school approval fraud: Chennai Police search houses of relatives of absconding accused

While three persons were arrested in connection with the case and premises of the former minister were searched two weeks ago, CCB officials on Saturday conducted searches at the house and office of the relatives of Muthukumar, one of the prime suspects in the case.

The absconding accused Muthukumar was involved in financial transactions by claiming to get government approvals from private school managements at his company named Global 360 Degree in T. Nagar, Chennai, and his relative Saravanan was found to have abetted Muthukumar in the transactions, police investigations have revealed.

On Saturday, Police conducted searches at the houses of Muthukumar's relatives, Saravanan and Ramesh in Kallakurichi district ad the house and shop of Gokulakrishnan in Kallakurichi and seized 30 bank-related documents.