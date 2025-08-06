Madras HC quashes Goondas Act against against 17 people in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday quashed the order to detain 17 accused under the Goondas Act in connection with the murder of BSP state president Armstrong, who was hacked to death near his house on July 5 last year.

A bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshmi Narayanan delivered the verdict while hearing petitions filed by 17 accused seeking the repeal of the Goondas Act.

The court ruled that while the detention order under the Prevention of Goondas Act is being revoked, their bail pleas must be considered based on the seriousness of the case, said a Maalaimalar report.

Out of the 27 people who were arrested in connection with the murder, 26 were booked under the Goondas Act. During the hearing, while the lawyers arguing on behalf of the police noted that the Goondas Act was enforced in this case to protect law and order and maintain peace in ten society, the petitioners lawyers argued for the repeal of the Goondas Act.

Following this, the judges questioned the police regarding certain lapses in procedure which included the delays in disclosing arrest details, providing documents to the accused and granting detention approvals. Subsequently, it was ruled that while the Goondas order against the 17 petitioners would be revoked, their bail please should be given based on the gravity of the case.