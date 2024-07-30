Madras HC quashes FIR against former DGP R Natraj for forwarding malicious message against CM Stalin in WhatsApp group

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed the criminal complaint filed against the former DGP and ex-MLA of AIADMK R Natraj for forwarding malicious message against Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a WhatsApp group.



Justice G Jayachandran directed the former DGP to share his affidavit stating that he do not subscribe and endorse the alleged malicious message against the CM in the same WhatsApp group within 24 hours, while quashing the criminal case.

The petitioner submitted that he has highest personal regards towards the CM and he disowned the alleged offence of forwarding malicious message against the CM in his WhatsApp group.

He also submitted that the prosecution has failed to find out the original source of the message and falsely implicated him into the case.

The complainant Sheela, deputy organiser of DMK advocate wing, Trichy Central submitted that she has no objection in quashing the FIR and sought to direct the petitioner to share his affidavit in his WhatsApp group.

After the submission the judge quashed the criminal complaint and directed the ex DGP to share his affidavit.

In 2023, the complaint has lodged a complaint against the ex DGP as he forwarded malicious message against the CM and promoting enmity between two groups on religious grounds.

Based on the complaint Trichy CCB booked the ex DGP under sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 505 (1) (b), 505 (1) (c), 505 (2) of IPC and 66D of Information Technology Act.

Aggrieved by the lodging of criminal case, the ex DGP moved a petition in High Court seeking to quash the FIR.