Madras HC quashes case against ex-minister KP Munusamy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the case filed against former minister KP Munusamy for participating in a protest without permission.

Last December, the AIADMK organised a protest in Krishnagiri alleging that the DMK government had failed to prevent crimes against women. Former minister Munusamy and others took part in this protest.

The police registered a case against Munusamy and others, stating that they had participated in the protest without obtaining permission. Seeking to quash this case, the AIADMK leader filed a petition before the Madras High Court. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, advocate T Selvam appeared for him and argued that the case was filed with political motives and therefore should be quashed. Accepting this argument, the judge quashed the case against Munusamy.