Madras HC quashes case against ex-minister KP Munusamy

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Nov 2025 10:19 PM IST
    KP Munusamy 

    CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the case filed against former minister KP Munusamy for participating in a protest without permission.

    Last December, the AIADMK organised a protest in Krishnagiri alleging that the DMK government had failed to prevent crimes against women. Former minister Munusamy and others took part in this protest.

    The police registered a case against Munusamy and others, stating that they had participated in the protest without obtaining permission. Seeking to quash this case, the AIADMK leader filed a petition before the Madras High Court. When the petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, advocate T Selvam appeared for him and argued that the case was filed with political motives and therefore should be quashed. Accepting this argument, the judge quashed the case against Munusamy.

    Madras High CourtKP MunusamyAIADMK
    DTNEXT Bureau

