Madras HC promotes 12 senior civil judges as district judges; 32 transferred to other districts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court promoted 12 senior civil judges as district judges and transferred 32 judges to other districts.

The notification, issued by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court S Alli, stated that the judges are transferred and promoted regularly under the 65 per cent quota in the TN State Judicial Service.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Udhagamandalam, M Senthil Kumar, was promoted as the Sessions judge, Udhagamandalam. Chief Judicial Magistrate, Coimbatore, C Rajalingom was promoted as fourth additional district judge Tirupur and Chief Judicial Magistrate Erode, CM Saravanan, was promoted as third additional district judge Tirupur.

Additional district judge, Chennai, C Thirumagal, was transferred to Thanjavur as principal district judge.