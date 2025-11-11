Madras HC orders HR&CE to maintain status quo around Tenkasi temple

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) authorities to ensure status quo is maintained with the construction of commercial buildings along the compound of Palvannanathar temple in Karivalam Vandanallur in Tenkasi district.

A petition filed by Shanmugasundaram from Puliyangudi, Tenkasi, came up for hearing before the division bench comprising Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice C Kumarappan.

The petitioner stated that the HR&CE Department gave its nod to build shops at places surrounding the compound wall of the temple. If construction work commences, the strength or structural stability of the temple building becomes questionable.

Citing these, the petitioner sought a direction from the Court directing the HRCE department not to allow such construction.

The bench, after hearing, said that just because the lands are vacant on temple premises, permission is given for constructing buildings. It is not acceptable that construction is underway to establish a big building that too beyond the structure of the temple at the entrance.

Further, the court insisted to the HR&CE department officials that they should not act like property developers and issued orders to maintain the status quo. The Court also served notices to the Commissioner and Joint Commissioner of HRCE, Thoothukudi and Executive Officer of the temple to respond and adjourned the case for two weeks.