Madras HC orders compensation for family of SC boy who killed himself after police humiliation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to pay Rs.10.70 lakh to the mother of a youngster who belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC) community who died by suicide by immolating as a sub-inspector abused and humiliated him with casteist slur.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the petition moved by R Maghi, the mother of the youngster who died by suicide, seeking relief amount as per Rule 12(4) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995.

According to the petitioner, the sub-inspector of Melpadi police station, Vellore, attacked her son brutally for refusing to be involved in sand theft even after he insisted he to do so.

Since her younger son fell in love with a girl belonging to the most backward class(MBC), the sub-inspector had previous enmity with her son, he foisted a false case against him, said the petitioner.

On April 11, 2022, with the casteist motive the sub-inspector intercepted the petitioner's son, Sarathkumar, while he riding his motorcycle, along with his nephew, said the petitioner.

Thereafter, he abused Sarathkumar with his caste name and also beat him, said the petitioner.

Therefore, he was humiliated and poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in front of the Melpadi police station, the petitioner said.

Sarathkumar succumbed to severe burn injuries on 17 April 2022 at Vellore Medical College and Hospital.

After recording the dying declaration, FIR has been altered into Sections 294(b), 323 of IPC read with 3(1) (r) (s), 3(2) v(a) of SC & ST Act.

The petitioner contended that as per Rule 12(4) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995, the total relief amount is Rs.8.25 lakh and the State government fixed a sum of Rs.3.75 lakh as ex-gratia amount, however, 50 percent of compensation was not granted said the petitioner.

The petitioner's family was paid only Rs.1.30 lakh as relief as per the Rules.

After completion of the investigation, FIR was closed against the sub inspector as dropped further action.

Aggrieved by this, the petitioner filed a protest petition and after conducting a detailed inquiry, the trial court took cognizance and issued a summons to the accused.

The counsel R Sankarasubbu for the petitioner submitted that his client is entitled for the remaining compensation amount as provided under Rule 12(4) of the SC/ST (PoA) Rules and a government order.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.