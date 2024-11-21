Madras HC lawyers stage road blockade in protest against Hosur advocate assault

CHENNAI: Lawyers of the Madras High Court on Thursday held a road roko outside the court premises in protest over the grievous attack on a member of their fraternity in Hosur.

They raised slogans condemning the assault and demanded answers from the government and the police force. They also urged for better safety and security for lawyers at their workplaces. Meanwhile, the sit-in march affected traffic movement on the road, inconveniencing motorists.

Yesterday, N Kannan, a junior advocate, was leaving the Hosur court complex at noon when Anand Kumar (39), a clerk from Namalpet, followed and hacked him with a sickle multiple times while the public stood as mere spectators.

His colleagues later staged a protest in front of the court premises condemning the attack. They sought permission to have guns for security purposes and appealed the officials to frisk everyone coming into the court premises.